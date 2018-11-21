Six Ways Hotels Are Helping Guests Celebrate Thanksgiving

2 Thanksgiving Day Brunch

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee will be hosting a Turkey Day brunch in the property’s ballroom with appetizers, entrées, side dishes, and desserts—plus all the traditional trimmings. The following day, The Pfister Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony with an 18-foot, LED-lighted holiday tree and complimentary holiday treats, music, and hot cocoa. To support those in need during the holiday season, The Pfister Hotel will collect non-perishable food items for Hunger Task Force, a local food bank.

Rather than a traditional feast, the Beverly Hills Hotel, part of the Dorchester Collection, will host a Thanksgiving Day brunch at the Polo Lounge. The legendary restaurant and bar—called “one of Hollywood’s longest running hits” by the Los Angeles Times. The Pink Palace mixologist will be fashioning a holiday drinks menu with classic and inventive new cocktails, including spiced mulled wine and spiked eggnog, available at the Polo Lounge and Bar Nineteen12 through the season.