Six Ways Hotels Are Helping Guests Celebrate Thanksgiving

Hotels across the United States are offering guests a range of feasting and entertainment options to celebrate Thanksgiving Day. From a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to an alternative Thanksgiving Day brunch and stargazing, below are six ways hotels are celebrating the holiday.
1Holiday Feasting
St. Regis Atlanta is kicking off its holiday season with a Thanksgiving Buffet set in the hotel’s Astor Ballroom. Led by Chef Jordan Barnett, the menu will include caviar, sushi, seafood, a live-action pasta station, a dessert display, and even a Bloody Mary and mimosa bar. “As we near the hotel’s tenth anniversary, we are excited to offer our holiday traditions in fresh ways this year,” said General Manager Guntram Merl. “We look forward to the familiar faces of those who consider our hotel’s festivities as part of their own personal holiday traditions, while we also find a special joy in seeing new visitors who come to experience our magical holiday offerings.”
2Thanksgiving Day Brunch
The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee will be hosting a Turkey Day brunch in the property’s ballroom with appetizers, entrées, side dishes, and desserts—plus all the traditional trimmings. The following day, The Pfister Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony with an 18-foot, LED-lighted holiday tree and complimentary holiday treats, music, and hot cocoa. To support those in need during the holiday season, The Pfister Hotel will collect non-perishable food items for Hunger Task Force, a local food bank.
Rather than a traditional feast, the Beverly Hills Hotel, part of the Dorchester Collection, will host a Thanksgiving Day brunch at the Polo Lounge. The legendary restaurant and bar—called “one of Hollywood’s longest running hits” by the Los Angeles Times. The Pink Palace mixologist will be fashioning a holiday drinks menu with classic and inventive new cocktails, including spiced mulled wine and spiked eggnog, available at the Polo Lounge and Bar Nineteen12 through the season.
3Friendsgiving
Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International’s newest collection brand, is offering a Friendsgiving package at participating U.S. hotels, reimaging traditional Thanksgiving celebrations with a hint of wit and whimsy among friends. Celebrating the spirit of comradery in creative communities around the country, the Tribute Portfolio brand’s Friendsgiving package will offer overnight accommodations; a communal culinary experience with a twist on Thanksgiving staples; throwback board games; and classic cocktails.
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will also offer special Friendsgiving menus at more than 45 of its restaurants across the country in November. These special menus will feature both classic holiday fare and a few unexpected twists for a more forward-thinking experience. In honor of the giving season, a portion of all Friendsgiving menu purchases will be donated to Kimpton partner No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger.
4Turkey To Go
Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is allowing guests to forego at-home meal making with their “Turkey To-Go,” which includes pre-made turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, three traditional sides, and pumpkin pie. Orders are taken one week in advance, with more sides available to add onto the deal. Terra will also be hosting a Thanksgiving Day Feast.
5Thanksgiving Day Performances
Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort is kicking off the holiday season with Thanksgiving Dinner at The Reef Bar & Market Grill. Guests are welcome to dine on a meal of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, and loaded stuffing; fresh opah with lemon butter, kabocha puree, and spinach with pork belly; or grilled ribeye with a roasted garlic demi glaze, horseradish crust, mashed potatoes, and asparagus. Vegans can enjoy a stuffed Kabocha filled with lentils, quinoa, spinach, and cranberries with a mint-sage drizzle. Traditional desserts and assorted fruits will complete the feast. The resort will also showcase a Thanksgiving Day Performance by Kawika Kahiapo, who will express his love for the islands, its people, `ohana, and Ke Akua through music.
6Family Activities
Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in the red rocks of Western Colorado will offer a traditional dinner with a Wild West twist. On Thanksgiving Day, guests can indulge in a no-fuss, traditional Thanksgiving Ranch Table Buffet with Colorado style cuisine by Chef James Warnock. Following the buffet, the property’s on-site restaurant Paradox Grille showcases football alongside food specials. The resort’s Curator of Curiosity, Zebulon Miracle, will even lead a free stargazing session complete with hot chocolate, Colorado apple cider, and chocolate chip cookies.