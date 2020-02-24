ATLANTA — IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) recently announced the opening of EVEN Hotel Alpharetta – Avalon Area—the brand’s first location in Georgia. Located on Old Milton Parkway across from Avalon, the hotel has a wellness-savvy staff, fitness experience, balanced food choices, and relaxing spaces. The property is owned by Miami-based Epelboim and managed by IHG.

“Our guests expect hotels to reflect their lifestyle choices, and the EVEN Hotels brand does just that from the moment guests walk through our doors,” said Raul Ortiz, vice president, global EVEN Hotels, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites. “Our Alpharetta location marks the 13th to market, with 24 more in the pipeline globally. We are excited to bring this hotel to metro Atlanta and the continued growth for the brand.”

EVEN Hotel Alpharetta – Avalon Area has 132 guestrooms, including six suites and eight accessible rooms. Each room includes fitness equipment, stand-up desks, headboards with LED mood lighting, spa-inspired showers, and premium mattresses with plush linens. Rooms also include IHG Studio, a new digital in-room guest entertainment solution that allows guests to securely connect and stream content to their in-room TVs from their smart devices, make service requests such as ordering extra pillows or room service, arrange late checkout, and access the TV remote from the IHG Rewards Club mobile app.

Advertisement

The property’s onsite fast-casual restaurant, Cork & Kale, is open daily for breakfast and dinner, offering a balanced variety of health-conscious and indulgent food and beverage options, including the egg white and avocado wrap, Beyond burger, and protein chicken bowl. EVEN Hotel Alpharetta – Avalon Area has a 24/7 marketplace with a selection of freshly prepared foods, retail snacks, and beverages. A full-service bar offers beer, wine, and specialty cocktails made with fresh ingredients.

EVEN Hotels’ Alpharetta location is home to 1,440 square feet of flexible meeting and private events space, with catering from Cork & Kale available and access to property amenities during meetings.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE