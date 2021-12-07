Element by Westin to Debut in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BATON ROUGE—Element by Westin, part of Marriott International, is set to debut on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with the opening of the 123-room Element Baton Rouge South. The hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Summa Lodging, LLC and managed by Paramount Hospitality Management of Atlanta, Georgia. General Manager Brandon Cantrell and Director of Sales Kathleen Hodgins lead the management team at the hotel.

Located across from the Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, the Element Baton Rouge South offers guests access to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Children’s Hospital Specialty Care, the Mall of Louisiana, Louisiana State University, and downtown Baton Rouge. The five-story hotel is for a short trip or longer stay and is nearby to numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“We are very excited to open the first Element by Westin in Baton Rouge and look forward to introducing the brand’s unique blend of nature-influenced environment with a focus on sustainability to the local community,” said Cantrell. “We want our guests to stay connected and to feel alive and balanced, whether coming for a visit to one of our fantastic medical facilities, on business travel, or a family social event, our associates look forward to pampering each guest.”

The Element Baton Rouge South features an assortment of rooms and suites, including the brand’s Studio Commons Connector rooms, communal rooms designed to appeal to a variety of different needs. Each guestroom includes efficient work space with a large desk, spa-inspired bathrooms with an oversized spa shower, the signature Heavenly Bed, and WiFi, and the suites include a fully-equipped kitchen. When it is time to unwind, the hotel has in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to access their Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime accounts through the HDTV.

Element Hotels aims to inspire guests to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle while on the road by offering Rise breakfast every morning featuring a parfait yogurt station, a range of whole fruits, and other healthy options. Those looking to keep up with their fitness routine can enjoy the Motion Fitness center, open 24/7. Additional hotel amenities at the pet-friendly hotel include a heated outdoor swimming pool, a meeting room, an outdoor patio with lounge seating, a relaxing firepit, and a barbecue grill, complimentary parking, electric-car charging stations, a 24/7 Market, and the Element’s Bike to Borrow program.