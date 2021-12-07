IHG Hotels & Resorts Signs EVEN Hotel Bozeman in Belgrade, Montana

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of the EVEN Hotel Bozeman in Belgrade, Montana. This property will be a tenant of a new mixed-use development adjacent to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, which will also house a brewery, various restaurants, a coffee shop, and a bowling facility.

With an estimated completion in late 2022, the 120-room hotel will have onsite amenities aimed at EVEN Hotel’s wellness-minded traveler, including an indoor pool and healthy food options from Cork & Kale restaurant. The hotel will also feature a bar, market, lounge areas, meeting rooms, an Athletic Studio, flex activity space, and an outdoor courtyard with fire pits.

EVEN Hotels Bozeman will be situated near the prime recreation areas of Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Resort, and the Bridger Bowl ski area, which have experienced increases in visitors over the last year. The hotel’s location is also well-suited to serve the business centers of Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston, and higher education at Montana State University.

Julienne Smith, senior vice president, development, IHG, Americas, said, “As the trend continues for travelers to rediscover U.S. national parks and book active, outdoor vacations, guests will have a unique stay option at EVEN Hotels Bozeman. We are excited to partner with ERES Hospitality on their first EVEN Hotel and IHG’s first EVEN in Montana. With convenient proximity to downtown Bozeman and Yellowstone National Park, wellness-minded travelers will now have a hotel option that caters to their individual lifestyles and desire for upscale accommodations.”

Mike Elliott, CEO, ERES Capital, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with IHG on the first hotel positioned near one of the fastest-growing airports in the country. This location is ideal, as very few hotels have been built in the area to keep up with growing demand.”

The EVEN Hotel Bozeman joins several newly opened EVEN properties, including the EVEN Hotel Shenandoah in Greater Houston and the dual-branded EVEN Hotel and Staybridge Suites in Rochester, Minn. The brand continues to grow, with 21 hotels now open and 30 in the global development pipeline.

The EVEN brand was created with wellness at its core and is suited to meet wellness travel trends. EVEN Hotels are located in scenic and inviting parts of the United States, with staff well-versed in wellness and area attractions and ready to suggest the best places to run, swim, hike, and more. For travelers who can’t find time to get outside, EVEN Hotels’ design brings the experience indoors with features that engage the senses, such as the integration of natural light and accessories such as a living wall, terrariums, and live plants.