Frisco, TX – Marriott announced that a dual-branded 150-room AC Hotel and 150-suite Residence Inn property will open in Frisco, Texas this August. The hotels are owned and managed by NewcrestImage of Lewisville, Texas. The property will share some amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, and 3,068 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 200 people. Each hotel will feature its own lobby, lounge, dining area, and business center.

Located in Frisco Station, within walking distance to The Star in Frisco and the Ford Center, the dual-brand property offers access to the Texas Sculpture Garden at Hall Park, the National Videogame Museum and Toyota Stadium.

“There is so much to experience in Frisco, and we are thrilled to partner with local artists, vendors, restaurants, and food trucks to create unique experiences for our guests,” said Marissa Maguire, general manager, AC Hotel & Residence Inn Dallas Frisco. “We will feature local spirits and brews at our AC Lounge with a signature beverage ritual that is unique to our location and incorporates some of the historical elements of Frisco’s heritage.”

About the AC Hotel Dallas Frisco

The AC Hotel features a library and lounge areas for relaxation, while also creating a space in which to conduct a business meeting or connect with friends over cocktails.

A signature element of the hotel includes an innovative beverage and food program within its AC Lounge. A twist on the traditional hotel bar, the AC Lounge features locally crafted beers, specialty wines, signature cocktails, and a selection of tapas-style small bites.

Located adjacent to the AC Lounge, the AC Kitchen serves a European-inspired continental breakfast selection of croissants, savory egg tarts and Nespresso coffee. A signature piece in all AC Hotels is the Berkel slicer, offering visitors hand-cut meats including La Quercia Prosciutto.

About the Residence Inn Dallas Frisco

Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite has a fully-equipped kitchen and grocery delivery service, with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances. Guests focused on being productive will value their suite’s large work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed WiFi.

The Residence Inn’s complimentary breakfast has a variety of options, including specially made featured items, healthy food choices and a to-go offering.