Orange Lake Resorts To Change Its Corporate Name

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange Lake Country Club, Inc. announced that it is changing its name to Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated to align with its growing vacation ownership brand.

The corporate name change culminates several developments the company has been pursuing to capitalize on growth in the timeshare industry and its own trajectory of expansion.

In line with its growth strategies, the company recently announced a 100-year extension of its strategic alliance with IHG, which provides exclusive rights to market and sell vacation ownership under the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand worldwide and paves the way for global vacation ownership expansion.

Errol Williams, global brand vice president, Holiday Inn, IHG, said: “We’re proud of our partnership with Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, and, together, we’ll continue to deliver on the Holiday Inn Brand family’s legacy of warm, welcoming hospitality. This 100-year extension ensures that vacationers will enjoy the Holiday Inn experience in wonderful locations for years to come.”

Other recent milestones for the company include securing minority investment by KSL Capital Partners to provide additional resources for expansion, the addition of key properties in New Orleans and the Lake Tahoe area, and the opening of a new corporate headquarters on its Orlando campus to support a culture of high performance, collaboration and empowerment.