5 The Time Nyack Changes Hands

An affiliate of Juniper Capital Partners and an affiliate of IMH Financial Corporation announced the acquisition of The Time Nyack in New York’s Hudson Valley. The upscale, lifestyle hotel with 133 loft-style accommodations is the only one of its kind in Rockland County. The new owners plan to refresh the property’s culinary offerings and debut a new rooftop experience to showcase views of the Hudson River and newly reconstructed Tappan Zee Bridge.