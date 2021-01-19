ORLANDO, Fla. — Dart Interests, a developer and owner of large-scale real estate projects, recently announced the launch of Evermore Orlando Resort, a comprehensive redevelopment of the Villas at Grand Cypress. The 1,100-acre resort complex bordering Walt Disney World brings a new approach to the traditional vacation home rental experience and debuts the latest addition to the Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Hilton’s contemporary luxury hotel brand.

“With the launch of the Evermore project, Dart is introducing an entirely new hospitality category that will change the landscape of vacation rental homes,” said Christopher Kelsey, president of Dart Interests. “We are creating the first-ever wholly-owned, large-scale community of purpose-built vacation rental homes and operating them with hotel-quality standards and world-class resort amenities. Our approach solves the number-one problem for vacation renters: uncertainty in the quality of the home. Almost all vacation rentals are owned by individuals, each with their own unique tastes and willingness to maintain the properties. Our centralized ownership model makes it possible for our guests to be certain that they are getting a first-class home with superior safety standards.”

Kelsey added that the resort’s scale allows the property to deliver a wide array of services and offer a range of lodging options—from two- to 11-bedroom rentals—to accommodate a variety of groups, including multi-generational and multi-family gatherings.

At full buildout, the 10,000-bedroom resort represents an equity investment in excess of a billion dollars. Evermore’s first phase will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences, from single homes to villas, flats, and hotel guestrooms. The plans include 69 houses ranging in size from five to 11 bedrooms. Beyond vacation homes, the resort complex will also offer 76 four-bedroom flats, 41 two- and four-bedroom villas, and a luxury Conrad hotel.

“We are incredibly excited to expand on our strong presence in the Orlando market and introduce the Conrad brand to a new city,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “Conrad Orlando at Evermore will undoubtedly be a sought-after destination for Orlando travelers and will provide guests with outstanding service and impactful experiences when they visit the city.”

Conrad Orlando at Evermore will debut with 433 rooms, including 51 suites and 10 family suites. Other features include 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a spa, and numerous dining options including a signature rooftop experience.

“The signing of Conrad Orlando marks a significant milestone for the brand as we continue to grow our portfolio in iconic locations around the world to better meet the needs of our discerning travelers,” said Nils-Arne Schroeder, global head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts. “This hotel’s ideal location within Orlando and near the Disney park along with Conrad’s prestigious reputation for delivering intuitive service, infinite connections, and modern design will ensure guests leave feeling truly inspired by their stay with us.”

At the heart of the resort will be a 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay, an eight-acre crystalline water amenity by Crystal Lagoons. This proprietary design uses 2 percent of the energy used by conventional swimming pool filtration systems.

The surrounding beach areas will include zero-entry swim areas, bars, cabanas, private fire-pits, and an aquatic adventure area with a waterslide, rope swing, and watersports of all kinds. Other amenities will include a food hall and gourmet market, a casual resort restaurant with views overlooking both the golf course and bay, and a two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events. The Scottish links-style “New Course” will remain open for play throughout construction, and a new 18-hole “Nicklaus Design” course will open with the resort.

The resort complex will also include more than 150,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space for groups seeking a change from the traditional conference room. The Boathouse and garden lawn on the bay’s edge will provide an event locale with a Chris-Craft boat for private use.

David Pace, president of Dart Interests Florida, added, “Our willingness to go forward with Evermore in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic is testimony to the resilience of the Orlando market, its talented workforce, and our unique Disney-adjacent location. Our owners have been invested in this project long before COVID-19 and we’re embracing new group travel trends through a lens of innovation. Our commitment to Orange County and strong belief in the power of tourism give us renewed energy to build a resort that will elevate the current hospitality landscape and position Evermore to become one of Orlando’s most desired vacation destinations.”

Bookings for Evermore Orlando Resort are slated to launch in 2022 with the grand opening for the first guests anticipated for summer 2023.

