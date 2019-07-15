Curio Collection by Hilton Expands West With Five New Hotels

MCLEAN, Va.—Coming off the heels of its five-year milestone as a brand, Curio Collection by Hilton is expanding its presence in the western United States with the addition of five hotels in Washington, New Mexico, California, and Utah. This expansion brings Curio Collection’s portfolio to more than half of all U.S. states.

“For those looking for relaxing desert getaways at the historic Hotel Andaluz Albuquerque or for rigorous adventures while hiking and rock climbing in the surrounding national parks at Hoodoo Moab, these additions offer a mix of local culture, food, and the chance to explore the great outdoors,” said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “Over the past five years, we’ve delivered unique experiences to curious travelers in unexpected, emerging destinations, and with more than 60 hotels in our global pipeline, we’re just getting started.”

The new western hotels will offer experiences and amenities curated with each curiosity type’s interest in mind, whether epicureans indulging in top-notch local cuisine, spiritualists finding tranquility in nearby deserts, or pathfinders hiking mountains in the Pacific Northwest.

Advertisement

The following hotels have recently joined or will join the collection in the next few months:

The Chrysalis Inn & Spa Bellingham (Opened April 2019)

Located along the waters of Bellingham Bay in the state of Washington, The Chrysalis Inn & Spa Bellingham is in a walkable neighborhood overlooking the San Juan Islands. The property is near the U.S.-Canada border and offers Northwest cuisine from Keenan’s at the Pier, nearby trails, and a full-service spa.

Hotel Andaluz Albuquerque (Opened May 2019)

Located along downtown Albuquerque’s Central Avenue, Gold-LEED-certified Hotel Andaluz Albuquerque was Conrad Hilton’s fourth property built in 1939 and features a Spanish Moroccan design. The property includes on-site restaurant Mas Tapas y Vino and rooftop lounge Ibiza with views of the Sandia Mountains and downtown Albuquerque. Hotel Andaluz can accommodate large-scale events up to 600 people with spaces including the Barcelona Ballroom, Library, and Rooftop Lounge.

Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown (Opening August 2019)

Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown is situated in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood near restaurants, the Embarcadero waterfront, and the downtown business district. The LEED-Silver hotel offers traditional sea-to-table cuisine at Watercolors restaurant, regional wine and spirits in its Fonte Di Vino tasting room, and crafted drinks with a view from its Above Ash Social rooftop venue. The hotel also has a saltwater rooftop pool with cabana seating as well as a FIT Athletic Club.

Hoodoo Moab (Opening August 2019)

Modern luxury meets Western style at Hoodoo Moab, an outdoor desert escape in eastern Utah. The hotel has on-site dining with its Josie Wyatt’s Restaurant and Bar, a full-service spa, and meeting space with floor-to-ceiling glass windows seating up to 200 people.

Cliffrose Springdale (Opening September 2019)

Located along the Virgin River and bordering Utah’s Zion National Park, Cliffrose Springdale has an onsite restaurant Anthera where guests can dine indoors or al fresco with views of Zion’s cliffs and skies. The hotel’s green desert gardens, heated outdoor pool, and its large firepit provide a fresh air desert escape.