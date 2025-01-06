NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the opening of Sonesta Simply Suites Houston Brookhollow. This 85-room hotel located at 12820 Northwest Fwy in Houston, TX is near the Downtown Aquarium, NRG Park and the Museum District.

“We are excited to continue expanding our Simply Suites brand with the opening of Sonesta Simply Suites Houston Brookhollow,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and President of Franchise & Development. “Sonesta’s franchising capabilities operate under a Fast, Friendly, and Flexible model that allows our team to execute deals and conversions at a quicker rate than many competitors, making franchising with our portfolio more appealing.”

At Sonesta Simply Suites, uncomplicated apartment-style suites make it easy for travelers to settle in and feature functional kitchens and workspaces with WiFi for those getting down to business. Sonesta Simply Suites’ friendly, attentive service makes it so that guests can worry less about the little things and focus on settling in for a simply seamless stay.