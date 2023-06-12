Construction Commences for the InterContinental San Antonio

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) and Scarlett Hotel Group (SHG) announced the onset of construction of InterContinental San Antonio, a 391-room hotel located on the San Antonio River Walk. Trailbreak Partners, a real estate investment and development firm based in Denver, worked with SHG to secure the $158 million in financing that will transform the property.

Matt Frankiewicz, senior vice president, development, Americas for IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are delighted to enhance our growing luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the Americas with the addition of InterContinental San Antonio. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand with 211 open properties and 93 in the global pipeline, and this property is an exciting addition to the brand portfolio. The energizing spirit of San Antonio coupled with the unrivaled experiences, inspiring design, and personalized service for which InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is globally celebrated will undoubtedly create a memorable experience for visitors and locals alike.”

Zio Pekovic, principal and co-founder of SHG, said, “It’s an honor to work with our partners at Trailbreak and IHG to bring a storied luxury hotel brand like InterContinental Hotels & Resorts to the city of San Antonio. We can’t wait for the public and convention planners to experience the incredible space and amenities that this property will add to the community.”

Construction is expected to be complete by late 2024.

The structure for InterContinental San Antonio originally opened as an office building in 1958. Sitting adjacent to the Weston Centre, the 21-story building has a rooftop pool as well as access to the River Walk and river taxi landing area.

Following a complete transformation, InterContinental San Antonio will include 40,000 square feet of meeting space, restaurant and bar experiences, and rooftop amenities. The hotel represents the first property for the InterContinental brand in San Antonio, catering to the city’s convention and business travel market, as well as expanding the city’s presence in the leisure market. IHG has more than 450 hotels open in its luxury and lifestyle portfolio globally across six distinct brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts.

Guests will discover touches of ambiance throughout their experience. Paintings, sculptures, and furniture will fill the lobby and guestrooms. A rooftop design will maximize the outdoor space. In addition to the outdoor pool, multiple levels of dining and gathering spaces will allow guests to meet, eat and relax. Flexible indoor spaces will allow for small groups and meetings to take place on the property. Co-working spaces during the day can flex into private dining spaces at night. Glass exposures in meeting rooms will be constructed with electrochromic glass, also known as smart or dynamic glass, to control backlighting or maximize daylight for events and presentations.