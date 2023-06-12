Wyndham Opens First Trademark Collection Hotel in Türkiye

ISTANBUL—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the 68-room Istanbul New Airport Hotel, its first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Türkiye. The newly opened hotel adds to Wyndham’s standing with more than 95 hotels open and operating in Türkiye and more than 20 under development.

Trademark Collection by Wyndham is designed for travelers seeking accommodations in destinations with each hotel maintaining its own attributes. The brand caters to independent owners to leverage Wyndham’s scale alongside its marketing, technology, and distribution capabilities. Since its launch in 2017, the brand now has more than 185 hotels in destinations like New York, Berlin, Athens, Budapest, Brussels, and others.

Murat Özel, country director of Türkiye, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said, “Trademark Collection by Wyndham celebrates the individuality and unique vision of entrepreneurs who want to make their mark in hospitality with the support of the world’s largest hotel franchisor. There is tremendous opportunity for midscale and upscale hotels in Türkiye and this new opening in Istanbul, one of the world’s most popular cities, reinforces the brand’s global footprint and our commitment to our continued expansion in the country.”

Located in the Arnavutkoy district, near the Istanbul Airport and with access to the Mall of Istanbul and the Vialand Theme Park, Istanbul New Airport Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a new construction hotel with an on-site restaurant, business center, concierge, and other amenities. Rooms have modern amenities available in standard, deluxe, and suite configurations.