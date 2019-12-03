Hyatt to Open More Than 20 New Luxury Hotels by the End of 2020

CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation expects to open more than 20 new luxury hotels and resorts by the end of 2020, boosting its luxury portfolio. The additions include new properties under the Park Hyatt, Andaz, Alila, Grand Hyatt, Miraval, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brands.

The planned 2020 U.S. hotel openings include Andaz Palm Springs, Calif.; Grand Hyatt Nashville, the brand’s first Tennessee hotel; and Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa, which will mark the brand’s entry into Massachusetts. In addition, the Grand Hyatt at SFO opened in 2019 as the only on-airport hotel at San Francisco International Airport.

“With our growth acceleration in the luxury segment, we will have the opportunity to care for more travelers around the globe through a range of differentiated high-end experiences,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt. “We’re excited to expand into new markets and enhance the global footprint of our brands, giving our guests and members additional ways to connect with our luxury offerings in places where they want to be.”

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020, the Park Hyatt brand is also a key contributor to Hyatt’s luxury portfolio growth, with five Park Hyatt hotels expected to open by 2020 in Doha, Qatar; Jakarta, Indonesia; Niseko Japan; Suzhou, China; and Auckland, New Zealand.

“Across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, as well as Southwest Asia, luxury properties account for over a third (35 percent) of our portfolio,” said Peter Fulton, group president—EAME SWA, Hyatt. “Europe in particular, with its unique and historic architecture, represents a natural home for The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, and as we expand with our lifestyle and independent brands, we are confident our new offerings will cater to high-end travelers who are seeking an unprecedented stay.”

Other announcements include the expansion of the Alila brand, which delivers world-class service and crafts rare and intimate experiences for its guests, with three luxury resorts expected to open in Switzerland, Malaysia, and Oman. In addition, six Andaz branded luxury lifestyle properties are due to open in Dubai, UAE; Prague, Czech Republic; Bali, Indonesia; Shenzhen and Xiamen in China; and Palm Springs, Calif.

Grand Hyatt—Hyatt’s largest luxury brand—is also set to continue to steadily grow with new openings in Hefei and the Shenzhou Peninsula in China, Kuwait, Gurgaon in India, Jeju in South Korea, and Nashville, Tennessee, along with the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.