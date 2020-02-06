ROCKVILLE, Md. — Choice’s Comfort brand has delivered on its plan to open more than one hotel per week in 2019. Over one-third of these openings were in the western United States, which is a major focus of the brand’s development strategy. Choice’s flagship, upper-midscale brand now has more than 2,100 hotels across the globe, with recent openings in Washington, Oregon, and Utah.

Additionally, Comfort has more than 250 properties in its domestic pipeline, over 80 percent of which are new construction, in major cities in the western United States, such as Phoenix; San Diego; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Bellingham, Wash.; and Cheyenne, Wyo.

Choice’s Comfort brand has been making updates to its portfolio nationwide for the past decade, including unveiling a new logo in 2018.

Advertisement

“With updated guestrooms and public spaces alongside our new brand identity, the newly refreshed Comfort brand continues to excite guests and developers alike,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. “Given the brand’s proven track record, it’s no surprise that we’ve been able to sustain growth that allows us to be everywhere Comfort guests want to travel.”

“Comfort’s transformation is creating buzz and continues to generate results for owners,” added Jason Cowan, senior vice president, franchise sales, Choice Hotels. “The brand has experienced an impressive year of growth and as we move into 2020, we will continue Comfort’s expansion to meet demand.”

Comfort hotels include updated guestrooms with premium pillows, bedding, and bath features; business centers, meeting space, and open lobbies with room to work and socialize, including free WiFi; 24-hour fitness centers; complimentary hearty and healthy breakfast, featuring the brand’s signature waffles, eggs, breakfast meats, pastries, yogurt, and fresh coffees and teas; and 100-percent, smoke-free facilities.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE