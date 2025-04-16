Cloudbeds Announces Launch Of Cloudbeds Labs

SAN DIEGO, California—Cloudbeds announced the launch of Cloudbeds Labs, a dedicated innovation hub created to accelerate the industry’s transition to AI-driven operations. The new division debuts with two solutions powered by Cloudbeds Intelligence – Signals and Engage – that mark the company’s next step in its goal to build the hospitality sector’s unified AI layer.

“This is not an incremental innovation moment. It’s a full-scale industry shift,” said Adam Harris, CEO and co-founder of Cloudbeds. “With Cloudbeds Labs, we recognize that behind every data point is a human experience. Our AI solutions transform this human-centered data into tools that not only address critical pain points like high OTA commissions and labor costs, but also free hospitality staff to focus on what technology cannot replicate – genuine human connections with guests.”

Cloudbeds Labs’ initial products tackle two of the most significant challenges facing hoteliers today. Signals, the industry’s first causal AI platform for revenue and marketing optimization, uses causal machine learning to identify true cause-and-effect relationships that drive booking decisions, enabling accurate scenario planning and actionable insights rather than just spotting patterns like conventional RMS and forecasting tools.

With Signals, hoteliers can:

Forecast demand with 96 percent accuracy up to 180 days out;

Receive AI-driven recommendations that outperform competitors by 15 percent or more;

Automate targeted email campaigns to drive repeat guests and direct bookings;

Monitor and optimize entire portfolios in real time with AI performance insights.

Engage, an AI voice concierge, changes how hotels manage phone interactions by turning every call into a revenue opportunity. Engage delivers human-like, multilingual conversations that are always on-brand, consistent, and available 24/7. By training on real-time PMS data, Engage can take action, which reduces front-desk workload.

Engage can:

Instantly answer guest inquiries in five languages with contextual accuracy;

Complete voice-driven bookings without staff involvement;

Provide real-time, property-specific information pulled directly from the PMS;

Proactively upsell room upgrades, late checkouts, and add-ons during natural conversations;

Deliver consistent service at scale—improving satisfaction, boosting revenue, and eliminating hold times.

“These innovations directly address two important challenges – missed revenue opportunities and efficiency in operations,” said Richard Castle, COO and co-founder of Cloudbeds. “Signals helps properties drive more direct bookings at higher rates, while Engage turns every guest call into an opportunity to book, upsell, or serve – without additional headcount. These are the first of many intelligent systems we’re launching to help hoteliers scale smarter and operate more profitably.”

Operating with the agility of a startup and the backing of Cloudbeds’ global footprint, the labs model enables: