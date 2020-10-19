Clarion Pointe Reaches 20 Open Hotels

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two years after launching Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Choice Hotels International, the brand has opened its 20th hotel in the United States and now has over 50 hotels open or in the pipeline. The milestone was marked by recent Clarion Pointe openings in Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; and Marshall, Texas, as the brand continues its coast-to-coast expansion.

“Two years ago, we set out to create a hotel brand that combines elevated essentials with an affordable experience to meet demand from guests and franchisees—and their feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced by how quickly we achieved this milestone, especially amid the current environment,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. “We look forward to establishing the brand in even more key markets around the country—including Louisville, Kentucky; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Syracuse, New York—and putting a finer ‘pointe’ on affordable travel with a sharper, more connected stay for guests.”

The brand’s focal points include contemporary design touches, such as signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest; thoughtful food and beverage selections, starting with a complimentary breakfast and coffee through craft beer, select wine, and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace; technology with on-demand connectivity, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength WiFi; and dedicated workout space with all the modern essentials, like cardio equipment and a strength-training station.

Clarion Pointe expects to add more than 10 hotels to its portfolio this year, including these recent openings:

Clarion Pointe in Raleigh, North Carolina

Located at 2910 Capital Blvd. off Interstate 440, the 91-room hotel gives travelers a taste of the city with floor-to-ceiling murals of the Raleigh skyline and downtown area. The hotel offers access to many businesses and attractions in downtown Raleigh, including Adventure Landing, Marbles Kids Museum, the North Carolina State Capitol, North Carolina State University, Raleigh Convention Center, United Skates of America, and WakeMed Health and Hospitals, and is a short drive to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Clarion Pointe Savannah Gateway I-95

Situated at 17001 Abercorn Street in the popular vacation destination of Savannah, Georgia, the 75-room hotel is less than five minutes from the Shoppes of Savannah, 10 minutes from the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University, and 15 minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport as well as the Savannah Historic District. Savannah is home to the largest National Historic Landmark District in the United States, which includes 18th- and 19th-century architecture and green spaces. Signature murals throughout the hotel’s common areas and guestrooms depict the city’s buildings, riverboats, and Spanish moss-draped oak trees.

Clarion Pointe Marshall, Texas

The 85-room hotel is located at 5301 East End Blvd. South off both Interstate 20 and Interstate 59 near Marshall’s historic district. The hotel’s murals reflect Texas’ storied history in the oil and petroleum industry, with imagery of oil drilling and rigs throughout, as well as quarter horses roaming across Texas’ open ranges. Nearby is Caddo Lake, the largest natural lake in Texas, as well as companies including AT&T, Brookshire Grocery Company, Verizon, Walgreens, and Walmart.

