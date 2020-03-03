Clarion Pointe Now Has 50 Hotels Open or in the Pipeline

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Clarion Pointe, a midscale, select-service brand extension franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., has now surpassed 50 hotels open or in the pipeline. Launched in September 2018, the brand now has eight open hotels in cities like Sulphur Springs, Texas; Medford, Ore.; and Rochester, N.Y. Two dozen more are slated to open in 2020, with locations on the horizon in Louisville, Ky.; Savannah, Ga.; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

“By bringing together premium elements guests desire with an affordable travel experience, Clarion Pointe continues to garner interest among developers as a select-service extension of Choice’s well-known Clarion brand,” said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels. “Today’s franchise owners want to provide guests with a modern hotel concept that makes every stay memorable, and Clarion Pointe’s focused and streamlined conversion process makes this offering achievable.”

Clarion and Clarion Pointe awarded an average of one franchise agreement per week between both brands in 2019. The growth behind Clarion Pointe continues as the brand most recently inked deals with franchisees to open hotels in Greensboro, N.C.; Erie, Pa., and Charleston, S.C.

“Clarion Pointe resonates in markets across the country, providing an affordable experience with elevated essentials for today’s savvy guests,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. “No one knows midscale better than Choice Hotels, and Clarion Pointe hotels serve as the perfect option in destinations travelers want to visit. Given the brand’s strong guest satisfaction scores since inception, travelers are definitely noticing that Clarion Pointe is creating an experience that’s truly ‘on pointe’.”

Influenced by the Clarion brand promise of creating environments for people to connect and socialize, Clarion Pointe allows guests to optimize their travel experience with “focal pointes” that include: contemporary design touches that guests will want to share with friends, such as signature murals inspired by local points of interest; food and beverage starting with a complimentary breakfast and premium-branded coffee, as well as small bites, craft beer, and select wine available for purchase in the marketplace; technology with on-demand connectivity, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free, streaming-strength WiFi; and dedicated modern workout space with cardio equipment and a strength-training station.

