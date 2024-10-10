Brittain Resorts & Hotels Partners With Provident Hotels & Resorts

Conferences and EventsLodging ConferenceBrittain Resorts & Hotels Partners With Provident Hotels & Resorts
MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina—Officials of Brittain Resorts & Hotels announced the company has partnered with Provident Hotels & Resorts to operate its portfolio of eight hotels and resorts located throughout Florida.

“The addition of the Provident Hotels & Resorts properties is a perfect fit for our expanding portfolio of full-service hotels and resorts located along the East Coast,” said Matthew Brittain, CEO, Brittain Resorts & Hotels. “Furthermore, it greatly expands our footprint throughout the Sunshine State, bringing our resources and experience to new markets. We will continue to seek best-in-class partners like Provident as we continue our own aggressive growth goals.”

The resorts include:

  1. The Ocean Pointe Suites at Key Largo in Key Largo, Florida
  2. The Provident Oceana Beachfront Suites in Treasure Island, Florida
  3. The Sunset Vistas Beachfront Suites in Treasure Island, Florida
  4. The Crystal Palms Suites in Treasure Island, Florida
  5. The Sailport Waterfront Suites in Tampa, Florida
  6. The Provident Grand Luxury Short-Term Residences in Downtown Doral (Miami-Dade County), Florida
  7. The Provident Doral at the Blue in Doral (Miami-Dade County), Florida
  8. The Mutiny Hotel, Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida
