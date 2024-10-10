Brittain Resorts & Hotels Partners With Provident Hotels & Resorts

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina—Officials of Brittain Resorts & Hotels announced the company has partnered with Provident Hotels & Resorts to operate its portfolio of eight hotels and resorts located throughout Florida.

“The addition of the Provident Hotels & Resorts properties is a perfect fit for our expanding portfolio of full-service hotels and resorts located along the East Coast,” said Matthew Brittain, CEO, Brittain Resorts & Hotels. “Furthermore, it greatly expands our footprint throughout the Sunshine State, bringing our resources and experience to new markets. We will continue to seek best-in-class partners like Provident as we continue our own aggressive growth goals.”

The resorts include: