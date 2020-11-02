Circa Resort & Casino Opens in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Circa Resort & Casino, Downtown Las Vegas’ first resort-casino built from the ground up in four decades, is now open. The 1.25 million-square-foot, adults-only property pays homage to Vegas’ Golden Era through vintage design, old-school hospitality, and nods to the city’s history while introducing high-tech advancements and cutting-edge amenities.

Conceived by developer and CEO Derek Stevens, Circa’s opening marks a series of firsts and achievements for Las Vegas, including the world’s largest sportsbook with a 78-million-pixel screen viewable to up to 1,000 people; the country’s largest destination pool experience for sports fans, open 365 days a year with a 14-million-pixel screen; new-to-Vegas food and beverage concepts by renowned chefs and restaurateurs from across the country; Nevada’s longest indoor bar spanning 165 feet; and the first Las Vegas resort with a fully integrated rideshare hub.

Hours before the official opening, Stevens hosted an intimate black-tie gala at the property. Las Vegas founding families and current casino operators gathered for the first roll of the dice on Circa’s casino floor.

“For the past five years, the Circa team and our partners have been devoted to introducing a resort and casino experience that brings something totally new to Vegas, and in some cases, the country,” said Stevens. “I will be the first to admit that 2020 has not been easy, but this talented group persevered and has delivered on this vision, eight weeks early. I’m incredibly proud to be putting 1,500 people to work and that our doors are finally open for all to visit Circa.”

