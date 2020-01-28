WorldHotels Launches WorldHotels Crafted Collection

Los Angeles — WorldHotels introduced a new collection of hotels and resorts: WorldHotels Crafted Collection. Announced at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), WorldHotels Crafted Collection will be a curated collection of independent hotels that offer cutting-edge design, immersive guest experiences, and expert service.

Set to launch in 2020, WorldHotels Crafted Collection offers independent hoteliers an opportunity to tap into their local communities with “fearless and edgy style,” while also gaining access to systems and support. With minimal branding requirements and customized storytelling for each property, the collection will celebrate each hotel’s authenticity. The properties will also benefit from WorldHotels’ commitment to driving revenue, expanding customer base, sales program, and marketing support.

The inclusive collection will feature properties that capture the spirit of the destinations they serve, reflecting and amplifying what is unique about their own location. Offering today’s traveler a unique experience in the upscale, upper-upscale, and luxury segments, WorldHotels Crafted Collection is inclusive of primary or destination markets. Each hotel will maintain a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 or above and will appeal to those guests and hoteliers who crave creativity, immersive experiences, ingenuity, and seamless, humble, and expert service.

Advertisement

“The announcement of this new collection perfectly showcases the tremendous future that lies ahead for WorldHotels and our family of creative, innovative, and independent hoteliers,” said Kristin Intress, CEO, WorldHotels. “WorldHotels Crafted Collection will be a selection of wonderfully unique design properties. With bold style and strategically designed social spaces, travelers will be pulled from their rooms to experience something more than the status quo. These hotels will deliver a truly immersive experience where guests can create lasting memories.”

Every hotel in the collection will be provided with access to systems and support through WorldHotels and its parent organization, BWH Hotel Group. Hotels joining WorldHotels Crafted Collection will be onboarded in a rapid ramp-up with near-immediate access to BWH Hotel Group’s rewards programs, digital presence, partnerships, and global sales team.

Since joining forces with BWH Hotel Group, WorldHotels has grown and expanded its senior leadership team, welcoming veteran luxury and hospitality experts in Europe, Asia, and North America, including the appointment of Kristin Intress as CEO in November 2019. WorldHotels also kicked off 2020 with the launch of its WorldLuxury Affinity Program. This exclusive, invitation-only support program offers luxury properties support in core areas such as marketing, public relations, and sales, including a premium partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.

“I am thrilled to see WorldHotels flourish under the BWH Hotel Group umbrella,” added David Kong, global president and CEO, BWH Hotel Group. “The WorldHotels Crafted Collection is set to become one of the most authentic, daring, and brave collections of independent hotels around the globe. The sophisticated infrastructure of BWH Hotel Group, together with the creativity and rich experience of the WorldHotels team, will undoubtedly make WorldHotels Crafted Collection a remarkable success.”

With the launch of WorldHotels Crafted Collection, the BWH Hotel Group portfolio now includes 18 offerings across every market segment. Under BWH Hotel Group, WorldHotels will continue its focus on driving revenue to its hoteliers, expanding its portfolio of offerings in premier global destinations, and providing exceptional travel experiences to its guests.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE