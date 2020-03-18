GREENBELT, Md. — Chesapeake Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company with properties across the country, announced its new role as property manager for the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown. The property is Chesapeake Hospitality’s second DoubleTree Hotel in the Pittsburgh area including DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry.

“We’ve had an incredible past year identifying great opportunities to bring our results-focused management expertise to the right properties across the U.S., and we’re excited to expand our presence in such a great and vibrant city with the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites in Pittsburgh Downtown,” said Chris Green, president and CEO of Chesapeake Hospitality. “We are appreciative to be offered the opportunity to manage this asset for the Elmhurst Group, a Pittsburgh-based company that invests in commercial real estate and the hospitality industry.”

“After a successful relationship with Chesapeake operating our Cranberry DoubleTree hotel, Elmhurst was pleased to once again work with them at our downtown property,” said Bill Hunt, president and CEO of Elmhurst Group. “Chesapeake is an experienced management company with a culture that supports its team members to oversee our hotels in a successful and professional manner.”

Advertisement

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for more management news.

SUBSCRIBE