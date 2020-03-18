Waramaug Acquires Orlando’s Castle Hotel

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Waramaug Hospitality acquired the Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection, located in Orlando, Florida.

The 214-room lifestyle getaway property, part of the Autograph Collection by Marriott, offers boutique hotel rooms with luxurious bedding and workstations; 8,400 square feet of meeting space comprising seven rooms, terraces, and gardens; an outdoor swimming pool with whirlpool spa tub; upscale dining; a business center; a fitness center; and two “sky terraces” that overlook Orlando’s nightly theme park fireworks shows.

“Castle Hotel is uniquely situated across the street from Universal Orlando Resort’s future theme park, Epic Universe, and within walking distance of other major attractions and amenities,” said Craig Nussbaum, senior vice president, Waramaug Hospitality. “We are planning a comprehensive renovation of the property, including the introduction of a new restaurant, which will provide our guests with a fresh new boutique hotel experience.”

The property is located along International Drive moments from the Orange County Convention Center, Wheel at ICON Park, Pointe Orlando, as well as Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, and Walt Disney World. Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, currently scheduled to open in 2023, is located across the street from the hotel.

The property will continue to be managed by Schulte Hospitality Group.

