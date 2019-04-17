Charlestowne Assumes Management of Hotel Weyanoke in Virginia

Farmville, Va.—Charlestowne Hotels has added Hotel Weyanoke to its growing management portfolio. Located near Longwood University’s campus, the 70-room hotel recently underwent a $12 million renovation. The original structure houses 27 of the rooms and four dining concepts, including The Catbird Rooftop Terrace, a rooftop bar offering music, events, and 360-degree views of the downtown Farmville area and Longwood campus.

Named for the Native American tribe that originally settled the area, Hotel Weyanoke first opened in 1925 as Farmville’s luxury convention center. Throughout its history, the hotel hosted notable politicians, celebrities, and events, including an annual Lion Club Convention in the late 1920s featuring author and activist Helen Keller. After closing to hotel guests in the 1980s, the historic building emerged once again as a luxury accommodation. Its four restaurants include Effingham’s (which serves beer from hotel owners Ross Fickenscher and Garrett Shifflett’s Danville-based Ballad Brewing, pizza, vegetarian dishes, and pub fare), Sassafras Coffee Bar (serving Counter Culture Coffee and bakery items), Campagna Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar, and The Catbird Rooftop Terrace.

Richmond-based hotel ownership and development group Aoss Ventures said that it chose Charlestowne due to the company’s experience with hotel operations in similar secondary and university markets, expertise with historic buildings, and their tailored, community-focused approach to hotel management. “Charlestowne is invested not just in the financial success of the hotel, but in the growing vitality of the Farmville community and the professional development of our staff,” explained hotel co-owner Ross Fickenscher. “Under Charlestowne’s leadership, I’m confident Hotel Weyanoke will continue to elevate Farmville as a dynamic destination for visitors, students, and residents alike.”

As guests continue to seek out up-and-coming destinations with history and culture, hoteliers are responding by developing properties that preserve the destination’s heritage while introducing luxury, high-end touchpoints. “Across our portfolio, we’ve already seen a significant rise in the interest of smaller, yet active, destinations like Farmville,” said Michael Tall, Charlestowne’s president and COO. “Beyond closer markets like Richmond, Charlottesville, and Lynchburg, our goal is to broaden awareness for Hotel Weyanoke, and the destination as a whole, to travelers across the country.”