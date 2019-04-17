Deal Report: Seven Hotel Sale and Financing Announcements

1 KHP Capital Partners Closes $361 Million Hotel Investment Fund

KHP Capital Partners (KHP), a private real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and creating boutique and independent hotels, has closed on $361 million of commitments for its fifth discretionary real estate fund. The new fund is expected to be deployed over the next three years and, with leverage, should translate into nearly $1 billion of buying power. KHP expects to invest in eight to 12 projects over this time, focusing on opportunities in major U.S. markets and select leisure destinations.