Canopy by Hilton to Open 20 Hotels in 2020

MCLEAN, Va.— Canopy by Hilton, Hilton’s upper-upscale lifestyle hotel brand, is targeting to open 20 hotels across seven countries in 2020. Located in the most dynamic neighborhoods across the globe, every Canopy hotel becomes a natural extension of the community in which it calls home and provides an energizing atmosphere with thoughtfully local touches.

Canopy’s current and projected openings in 2020 join the brand’s 12 existing hotels in China, Croatia, Iceland, and the United States. Upcoming international openings include São Paulo-Jardins, Brazil; Hangzhou-West Lake, China; Paris-Trocadero, France; Cancun-La Isla, Mexico (opened Jan. 28); Dubai-Al Seef, United Arab Emirates (acquired in Dec. 2019 and opening this spring following minor renovations); and London-London City, UK.

In the United States, Canopy by Hilton hotels for 2020 are in the works in Austin-Downtown; Baltimore-Harbor Point; Charlotte-SouthPark, N.C.; Dallas-Frisco Station, Texas; Grand Rapids-Downtown, Mich.; Jersey City-Arts District, N.J.; Kansas City-Downtown, Mo.; Memphis-Downtown, Tenn.; Philadelphia-Center City; San Antonio-Riverwalk, Texas; Scottsdale-Old Town, Ariz.; Tempe-Downtown University Area, Ariz.; Washington, D.C.-Embassy Row (opened Jan. 14); and West Palm Beach-Downtown, Fla.

“We’ve received resoundingly positive feedback from guests who have loved their local adventures while staying in our 12 existing hotels,” said Gary Steffen, global head, Canopy by Hilton. “We are excited to create more of these authentic experiences with all that Canopy offers in 20 more vibrant neighborhoods this year.”

Canopy by Hilton was created to provide the uncomplicated comforts, thoughtful design, and energizing atmosphere that today’s travelers wanted but were unable to find under one roof. While each hotel is unique, they are all united by a few elements:

Residential-style design (neutral color palettes, plenty of natural light, clean lines, and open, flowing spaces that are inspired by how the locals live);

Extra comforts (in-room glass water bottles and filtered water stations on every floor; a “transfer lounge” where guests can store luggage, change, or shower before or after their stay; and a pet amenity kit in partnership with BARK for four-legged travelers);

Top-notch food and drink (evening tastings of wine, beer, and spirits from regional producers and a cocktail program created in partnership with Proprietors LLC, the training arm of renowned bar chain, Death & Co.); and

Local know-how (employees—called “enthusiasts”—are encouraged to share their local “insider” knowledge and experiences with guests).

No two Canopy by Hilton properties are alike, as each is designed to draw on the life of the locale and spirit of the neighborhood. The brand empowers its owners—many of whom are locals themselves—to shape their property’s design and programming to tell the community’s story.

Owners work with local architects and designers to connect the property’s aesthetic—from building materials to décor—to the neighborhood’s roots. For example, Canopy Grand Rapids | Downtown leans into the town’s former reputation of “Furniture Capital” of the United States with mid-century modern design and Canopy West Palm Beach | Downtown echoes Florida’s citrus groves with its fresh, vibrant design, which includes a six-story fiber optic banyan tree in the lobby and a rooftop treehouse bar.

Canopy owners also create their own food and drink concepts that can complement the neighborhood’s current offerings and become the new go-to spot for locals. For instance, Canopy Columbus | Short North, which opened July 2019, attracts many residents with its rooftop bar and restaurant that is named after the Columbus’ first doctor, Lincoln Goodale, and features some of the city’s best views. Canopy by Hilton Kansas City | Downtown will revive the spirit of its century-old building with a champagne bar speakeasy.

“By combining our research-backed Canopy ‘pillars’ with truly local execution, we are helping lifestyle travelers get the most out of their trips and experience the best of a great neighborhood,” Steffen said.

Growing Global Footprint

Prior to 2020, Canopy by Hilton opened properties in Atlanta-Midtown; Chengdu-City Centre; Columbus, Ohio-Short North; Dallas-Uptown; Ithaca-Downtown; Hangzhou-Jinsha Lake; Minneapolis-Mill District; Portland, OR-Pearl District; Reykjavik-City Centre; Washington, D.C.-Bethesda North; Washington, D.C.-The Wharf; and Zagreb-City Centre.

Beyond this year, the brand is working with local partners to develop hotels in neighborhoods across Bangkok, Boston, Cape Town, Chicago, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid, New Orleans, Riyadh, Toronto, and more.

