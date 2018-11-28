RALEIGH, N.C.—Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream today introduced Allbridge, the new name and corporate identity of the recently merged entities. Combining these three providers of data, video, and voice solutions for hospitality, healthcare, and higher education industries, the new company has a vision to deliver one connected experience to properties and their guests.

Earlier this year, global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners acquired the companies with the goal of uniting forces to become one of the largest providers of enterprise data, video, and voice solutions. The Allbridge identity was developed following extensive research with customers and experts within each market. Based on the findings, the name, logo, and messaging are designed to embody one network partner that delivers multiple solutions for ease of supply, design, and management. By simplifying in-room technology implementations, properties can reduce capital expenditures and allow for onsite staff to focus on other IT priorities and ways to provide better experiences for their guests.

“Allbridge represents our commitment to providing the services that best accommodate our clients’ needs,” said Dave O’Connell, CEO of Allbridge. “We recognize how competitive the landscape is across the markets we serve and the importance of meeting the ever-changing technology demands of end users, so we’re focused on offering comprehensive, reliable solutions.”

The legacy organizations have preferred partner status with most major hotel flags in North America and a sizeable footprint in the hospital and senior living sectors, with a collective portfolio of more than one million rooms in thousands of properties nationally.