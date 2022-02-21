Best Western Opens Three New Hotels

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of three hotels: the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ashland, the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Columbus Downtown, and The Brandywine Plaza Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western.

SureStayPlus Hotel by Best Western Ashland

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ashland has opened its doors in Ashland, Ohio. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ashland features 90 guestrooms, six of which are suites, with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ashland also offers a fitness center, indoor pool, four different meeting rooms to accommodate up to 150 people, complimentary hot breakfast, and free WiFi.

“The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ashland provides guests with the excellent comfort, value, and service they are looking for in a hotel stay,” said Rob Mentnech, managing director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to introduce visitors to the Ashland area to this new and superior hotel experience.”

Advertisement

The property’s location is for guests interested in exploring the nearby area, as it is just a short drive from Ashland University; Ashland County Fairgrounds; Ashland Golf Club and its 18-hole championship course; and the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course auto racing facility.

“Our hotel offers the most value and best service for both business and leisure travelers staying in Ashland,” said Terri Lay, general manager of the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Ashland. “Guests of our hotel will appreciate our complimentary amenities, including daily hot breakfast and high-speed internet throughout the hotel.”

SureStay Hotel by Best Western Columbus Downtown

The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Columbus Downtown has opened its doors in Columbus, Georgia. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Columbus Downtown is recently renovated and features 65 guestrooms with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Columbus Downtown also offers an outdoor patio with grills; a full-service business center with complimentary printing, scanning, and faxing; free WiFi; and complimentary hot breakfast.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the newly renovated SureStay Hotel by Best Western Columbus Downtown to the SureStay brand, the ideal choice for those who like to travel simply and casually,” said Mentnech. “Guests will appreciate having all the necessities for a comfortable stay – including a fresh hot breakfast each day—and the warm service of the hotel’s caring team.”

The property’s location is for guests interested in exploring the nearby area, as it is just a short drive from the Chattahoochee Riverwalk, where visitors can navigate the shores by foot or on bike; the National Civil War Naval Museum, featuring remnants of two Confederate States Navy vessels; the National Infantry Museum, with thousands of artifacts, monuments, and interactive exhibits; Flat Rock Park, featuring a fishing lake with hiking and biking trails, picnic spots with grills, and a playground; the Columbus Botanical Garden; and The Columbus Museum, which brings American art and history to life for the communities of the Chattahoochee Valley.

“We’re excited for guests to experience our updated hotel and exceptional service while they spend some time in Columbus,” said Andy Khasakai, general manager of the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Columbus Downtown. “Our hotel offers great value with the quality extras that travelers expect, all at an affordable price.”

The Brandywine Plaza Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western

The Brandywine Plaza Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western has opened its doors in Claymont, Delaware. The Brandywine Plaza Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western features 192 guestrooms, complete with flat-screen televisions, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The Brandywine Plaza Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western also offers a 24-hour fitness center; outdoor pool; onsite restaurant and lounge serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and happy hour specials; more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 500-person capacity banquet hall; a business center with complimentary printing, scanning, and faxing; and free wireless internet.

“We’re excited to welcome the Brandywine Plaza Hotel to the SureStay Collection portfolio, a brand that welcomes those who like to travel casually but appreciate the kinds of details that add to a better stay experience,” said Mentnech. “Travelers to Claymont now have a new lodging option offering value, comfort, and quality.”

Located just a few miles from Philadelphia International Airport and the Amtrak station in Wilmington, Delaware, the hotel’s location makes the hotel for both business and leisure travelers. Nearby entertainment attractions include Longwood Gardens, the Philadelphia

Zoo, Ben Franklin Institute, Hagley Museum, Delaware Art Museum, and Delaware Children’s Museum. The Brandywine Plaza Hotel is also near the Wilmington Riverfront area, the central Wilmington business district, and many of the area’s companies and businesses.

“Our hotel offers quality, value, and the amenities that deliver just a little more,” said Karun Singh of AKS Development Group. “In addition to our exceptional lodging options, we’re proud to provide a wide array of meeting and event spaces for guests looking to

gather with friends, loved ones, or business associates while in Claymont.”