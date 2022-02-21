Radisson Hotel Group Continues Luxury and Lifestyle Portfolio Expansion

In 2022, Radisson Hotel Group will continue the expansion plan of its luxury lifestyle Radisson Collection brand with openings in key gateway destinations. Key 2022 openings include the recently renovated Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin in Berlin-Mitte, Mansard Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Hotel, designed as an homage to the Parisian Haussmann style of the mid-1800s.

Additional key openings include the Radisson Collection Resort, Galle in Sri Lanka and the Radisson Collection Hotel, Gran Vía Bilbao located within minutes of Bilbao’s attractions. In 2021, the Group celebrated the opening of Radisson Collection properties in cities such as Seville, Venice, Milan, Bodrum, Nanjing, and Shanghai, bringing the brand portfolio to 45 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Individuals, the Group’s conversion brand established in 2020, will welcome more than 13 new destinations in 2022 with properties in Russia, the U.K., India, Belgrade, Athens, Paris, and Istanbul.

In 2021, the Group’s resorts portfolio added around 20 new signings, bringing the total to over 100 properties in operation and under development. As borders continue to open and leisure travel returns, Radisson Hotel Group will be expanding its lifestyle resort portfolio with more than nine hotels in cities such as Dubai and Vietnam with the opening of Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Radisson Blu Resort, Hoi An.

The year 2021 also marked the 10th anniversary of Radisson Blu with a further expansion to 400 properties in Zambia, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and India. In 2021, Radisson Hotel Group marked a milestone with the opening of its 100th hotel in India. The Radisson brand—with close to 300 hotels—expanded its presence in cities like Amsterdam, Dubai, Shanghai, and New Delhi.

Global Chief Development Officer for Radisson Hotel Group said that “2021 has been another exciting and challenging year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The context triggered us to innovate which resulted in more possibilities and opportunities. We look forward to creating more growth in 2022. A heartfelt thank you to our owners, colleagues, investors, shareholders, and guests who have continued to support us throughout the journey so far.”