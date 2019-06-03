NEW YORK—Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO of Loews Hotels & Co., today urged travel and hospitality leaders to fill their talent pipelines to sustain strong industry growth during keynote remarks at the 41st annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis.

“We are in the midst of a decade-long travel boom,” Tisch told attendees. He quoted Intel founder Andy Grove: “Only the paranoid survive—and I believe the best time to be paranoid is when times have been good, like today.”

Tisch added that the travel industry has more than 1 million job openings during a time of historic U.S. unemployment, making recruiting and retaining talent top-of-mind for every industry CEO. “The good news is we have a great story to tell when it comes to the opportunities our jobs create,” said Tisch.

To build a strong pipeline and keep the industry’s momentum going, Tisch highlighted three critical areas for industry leadership and focus: immigration, diversity and inclusion, and the smart integration of new technologies into the workplace.