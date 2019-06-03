MCLEAN, Va.—Hilton today announced the first U.S. signing of a Motto by Hilton hotel in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta in partnership with Lucror Resources and Sixty West Funds. Motto—Hilton’s newest lifestyle hotel brand—launched in October 2018, bringing together efficient, micro-guestrooms, activated social spaces, centrally located urban destinations, locally inspired design, and a communal vibe to cater to travelers looking for value and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Situated at 40 Boulevard NE, the 125-room Motto by Hilton Atlanta Old Fourth Ward is part of Waldo’s, an $80 million modern mixed-use development project, which will also include 13,000 square feet of food and beverage space, 120,000 square feet of commercial space, and 10 residential units. The development will include a speakeasy, full-service restaurant, and food stalls in the courtyard.

The space will be designed by global architecture firm TVSDESIGN, with the hotel interiors designed by Hirsch Bender & Associates. The development is led by Lucror Resources and Sixty West with financing partner Sixty West Opportunity Zone Fund and project management team DaVinci. The hotel will be operated by Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership, and management company.

Advertisement

“The Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta is rooted in culture and history and is an exciting market to introduce Motto by Hilton,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global brand head, Motto by Hilton. “One of our brand pillars is ‘inviting and local’; Motto invites guests and locals in through an authentic and social atmosphere with thoughtful design that uniquely weaves into the fabric of a neighborhood, and this project aligns perfectly with our vision.”

The Old Fourth Ward is home to Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood home, Ebenezer Baptist Church, and the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum. Commonly referred to as the “O4W,” the area has become a destination for those seeking more urban and cultural adventures around town, including Ponce City Market, nightlife along Edgewood Avenue, access to the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside trail, street art, local markets, and popular dining destinations. The region itself brings in more than 52 million visitors annually.

“Motto by Hilton embodies Waldo’s philosophy of being true to oneself and not an imitator of another—do the things at which you are great,” said Arun Nijhawan, managing principal, Lucror Resources. “We believe Motto is at the forefront of redefining the micro-hotel experience and will showcase the history and culture of the Old Fourth Ward community.”

Similar to other Motto by Hilton properties around the world, Motto Atlanta Old Fourth Ward will offer efficient rooms guestrooms with an average footprint of 163 square feet and space-saving features such as wall beds, lofted beds, segmented shower and toilet stalls, and multi-use furniture; the option for guests to book multiple connecting rooms in advance; Hilton’s Connected Room technology, allowing guests to control features in their room (i.e., temperature, lighting, TV, window coverings, etc.) in addition to digital check-in, digital key, and digital check-out from their Hilton Honors mobile app; and an elevated sleep experience through a premium mattress, white noise app, blackout window shades, or sound absorbing materials throughout the room.

Motto Commons, a community hub, will be used by guests and locals for work and play and will have varied seating types (work, group, lounge), convenient power plugs, and offer coffee, a bar, and check in. The Motto Commons features a flexible design to capture the essence of the space and accommodate the likes of food stalls for local vendors, speakeasies, bars, and local coffee partners.

“Hilton continues to create unique, targeted brands that speak to today’s travelers who want something beyond the traditional hotel experience, and we are honored to be entrusted with the introduction of Motto by Hilton in Atlanta’s vibrant Old Fourth Ward,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “We look forward to setting the bar for this new brand and to bringing our experience of owning and operating nearly 50 hotels nationwide to ensure the success of this groundbreaking concept.”

Motto by Hilton Atlanta Old Fourth Ward is scheduled to break ground in summer 2019, with a targeted opening of early 2021. This property joins the previously-signed Motto by Hilton London Marylebone, an 87-bed property under development with UK-based developer Dominvs Group, slated to open in 2020. Additional deals are in various stages of development in prime urban locations around the world such as New York City, Lima, Copenhagen, and Mexico City.

As part of Hilton, Motto by Hilton guests will enjoy benefits of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.