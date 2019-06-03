My Place Activates Stay Rewarded Loyalty Program

ABERDEEN, S.D.—My Place Hotels of America today rolled out its guest loyalty program, Stay Rewarded, offering access to benefits that allow guests to enhance their relationship with the brand.

The loyalty program was officially announced at the 2019 My Place Hotels Convention in San Diego, California, in April. With nearly 10,000 pre-registered members, Stay Rewarded is a points-based program available to guests at no cost in addition to the discount benefit already available to guests for extended stays.

Enrolling as a member of Stay Rewarded is available to anybody over the age of 18. Stay Rewarded benefits members any time they stay at a My Place location for any length of time. Enrolled members can expect their status to be noted on every qualifying reservation and may begin earning points upon check-in.

Advertisement

“From our founders’ vision for the brand to the long-term success of each My Place Hotel open today and the hundreds to open in the future, loyal guests have been essential,” said Sarah Dinger, My Place Hotels senior vice president of brand management. “So it’s not only excitement that we feel on a day like today, but also an incredible sense of fulfillment for a promise kept to all guests who choose to make My Place theirs, time and time again.”

Enrolled members will begin earning points for qualified hotel stays at participating hotels on or after June 3, 2019, and are eligible for 10 Stay Rewarded points for every dollar paid for qualified hotel stays for up to two hotel rooms per night. Accumulated points may be redeemed by visiting the Stay Rewarded website.

In addition to earning redeemable points from qualified hotel stays, enrolled members will receive a complimentary bottle of water upon check-in and will be the first to know about new hotel openings and exclusive offers, as well as have opportunities to earn bonus points.

At the helm of brand loyalty for My Place is its Director, Irene Roberts, who joined the team in 2017 to lead the program’s development. “I was amazed by the organic loyalty My Place had already developed with its existing guests,” Roberts said. “I believe that’s a direct result of the relationships our operators have created with guests and the unique value My Place provides to them. To deepen our connection, we built a remarkably balanced program based on their insightful feedback. It’s extremely rewarding to begin recognizing loyal guests today and empowering every property to enhance their relationship with the guest.”