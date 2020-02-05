Arbor Lodging Partners Acquires 12-Hotel Portfolio

CHICAGO — Chicago-based hotel investment and management company, Arbor Lodging Partners, has acquired a 12-hotel portfolio in a joint venture with GFH Financial Group B.S.C. The move expands the company’s portfolio to 37 full-service and select-service hotels totaling nearly 5,000 rooms across 21 markets in 15 states. Going forward, the hotels will be managed by Arbor Lodging Partners’ affiliate, Arbor Lodging Management.

The portfolio includes seven California hotels (Hilton Garden Inn Pasadena/Arcadia, Springhill Suites Pasadena/Arcadia, Hampton Inn Irvine/Lake Forest, Hilton Garden Inn Irvine/Lake Forest, Hilton Garden Inn Bakersfield, Hilton Garden Inn Folsom, and Hilton Garden Inn Roseville); three Connecticut hotels (Courtyard Inn Hartford/Farmington, Residence Inn Hartford/Rocky Hill, and Homewood Suites Wallingford); and two New Jersey hotels (Homewood Suites Somerset and Residence Inn Mount Olive).

“We are thrilled to have added 12 diverse and unique properties with industry-leading franchise affiliations to our portfolio in several key markets,” said Vamsi Bonthala, CEO of Arbor Lodging Partners. “Consistent with our strategic investment plans, we are pleased to invest in high-performing hotel markets, while concurrently continuing our own growth as an influential hotel investment and management firm.”

Arbor Lodging Partners will begin renovations of various scopes at each property, which may include modern updates to all guestrooms, guest bathrooms, lobbies, and common areas, as well as meeting spaces and food and beverage outlets.

“Each hotel is well-situated in its own community and has a long history of guest satisfaction,” said Sheenal Patel, CEO of Arbor Lodging Management. “We are excited to welcome many new associates to the Arbor Lodging family and will work closely with each property team to continue to drive success by improving operations where necessary and creating memorable and engaging experiences for guests.”

Through affiliates, Arbor Lodging’s hotel investment and management platform now owns 37 hotels throughout the United States. The portfolio consists of a range of hotels under brands such as Curio Collection by Hilton, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Courtyard by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Residence Inn, Homewood Suites, and more.

