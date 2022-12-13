PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality continued its portfolio expansion with the addition of three extended-stay properties to its Select Service division. Located near airports in Mississippi, Virginia, and Wisconsin, the properties were recently acquired by Three Wall Capital and bring 387 keys under Aimbridge Hospitality management. The Select Service division at Aimbridge Hospitality will focus on the guest experiences at each property, adding value to Three Wall Capital through access to an executive team and resources.

“Our team is dedicated to supporting our owners, providing unmatched value and bottom line impacts to generate meaningful results for partners like Three Wall Capital,” said Simon Mendy, divisional president, Aimbridge Select Service. “We look forward to continuing our relationship to drive returns as we harness the potential of these assets.”

The properties include:

Home2 Suites by Hilton Olive Branch (94 rooms), located in Olive Branch, Mississippi

Candlewood Suites Appleton (82 rooms), located in Appleton, Wisconsin

Candlewood Suites Norfolk Airport (120 rooms), located in Norfolk, Virginia

Since 2019, Aimbridge Hospitality has assumed management of 73 extended-stay, select-service, and full-service properties owned by Three Wall Capital. The hotel investment group has shared plans to acquire and develop 35 additional midscale and upscale extended-stay hotels over the next 18 to 24 months.