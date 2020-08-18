DALLAS — Aimbridge Hospitality, a third-party hotel management company with more than 1,400 branded and independent properties across 49 states and 20 countries, is continuing to expand with new additions to its portfolio across all verticals. Since March 2020, Aimbridge Hospitality has added more than 40 properties totaling over 5,000 guestrooms to its portfolio in addition to over 30 properties in the pipeline as of August 15, 2020.

“We are excited about our robust portfolio growth and look forward to a continued positive trajectory,” said CEO Dave Johnson.

The new additions to Aimbridge’s managed portfolio represent the full range of hospitality verticals. Highlights include the full-service Hilton Boston Downtown Faneuil Hall; the extended-stay Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in Chicago, a dual-brand property that is a conversion of the historic Cook County Hospital; destination resort The Murieta Inn & Spa in Rancho Murieta, Calif; and the select-service Holiday Inn Express Amsterdam-North Riverside, The Netherlands—the largest Holiday Inn Express in Europe.

Aimbridge Hospitality, which merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in late 2019, has worked to create new procedures and initiatives to confront the challenges the year has presented, including cost containment measures, mutually beneficial brand partnerships, new strategies to drive revenue, and the formation of a nonprofit entity, Aimbridge Aid, aimed at providing financial assistance to its employees.

“The growth to our portfolio reflects the benefits of Aimbridge’s scale to owners and our operating acumen across all of the verticals,” added Aimbridge’s Global President Mike Deitemeyer.

