Providence, RI – Procaccianti Companies has acquired two landmark Northern California hotels: The Lodge at Tiburon and Toll House Hotel located in Los Gatos. Together, the hotels comprise 228 guest rooms and suites, approximately 6,500 square feet of meeting space, and multiple food and beverage offerings.

“This acquisition presented an extremely unique opportunity to acquire a collection of well- positioned assets in high-barrier-to-entry markets that are supported by their superior locations, recent capital investments, stable operating performance and a strong mix of high caliber demand drivers,” stated James Procaccianti, president and chief executive officer, Procaccianti Companies. “Both hotels are in highly desirable Bay Area locations and serve as the gateway to Northern California’s Napa Valley and wine country.”

The Lodge at Tiburon

Built in 1977 and renovated in 2013, The Lodge at Tiburon offers 103 guest rooms, including two spacious suites overlooking the San Francisco Bay. Located in the small town of Tiburon, The Lodge at Tiburon features signature dining at the Tiburon Tavern, 3,765 square feet of indoor meeting space, an outdoor pool, hot tub and an open air SkyDeck lounge. The Lodge at Tiburon is a leisure destination popular with visitors from San Francisco and serves as a corporate retreat location and wedding venue.

Toll House Hotel

Built in 1983 and renovated in 2012, the 115-room Toll House Hotel is located in historic Los Gatos. The hotel features eight spacious suites, more than 6,100 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, the popular VERGE Restaurant & Lounge and amenities including a business center and Wi-Fi access. A leading destination that caters to strong corporate and group demand, Toll House Hotel is located at the base of the scenic Santa Cruz Mountains, a gateway city to Silicon Valley. Los Gatos offers a diverse local economy with close ties to innovation and high technology, including 3,000 businesses comprised of start-ups and nationally-recognized brands. Los Gatos is the headquarters location for numerous industry-leading corporations, including tech giant Netflix, as well as Roku, Cryptic Studios, Buongiorno USA, Digital Media Academy, ImageShack and Smashwords.