Aiden @ Denver West/Golden Opens by Best Western

GOLDEN, Colorado—Best Western Hotels & Resorts opened the Aiden @ Denver West/Golden in Golden, Colorado. Aiden offers guests access to boutique, resort, and upscale lodging. Signature to the brand, the Aiden @ Denver West/Golden captures Colorado’s sense of adventure and enthusiasm.

“Our collection of cool and chic Aiden hotels continues to grow at a rapid pace, and we’re thrilled to have opened our latest in Golden, the beautiful foothills of the Rocky Mountains,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer. “Cool, edgy, and delivering the unexpected at every turn, each Aiden hotel is designed to reflect the local personality of the community. Denver is an incredible city, Golden is an incredible suburb, and this Aiden is a perfect match for Colorado’s adventurous spirit.”

Starting with the exterior, the Aiden @ Denver West/Golden draws in travelers and locals alike with its murals created by a local artist. Guests are greeted by an “Adventure Starts Here” mural with the building’s latitude and longitude coordinates listed underneath. The mural wraps around the building, moving into a sunrise scene that then evolves into a sunset.

The hotel’s tribute to Colorado’s outdoor lifestyle continues inside, as each floor of the hotel is designed to represent the various seasons with individualized color palettes, custom signage, artwork, and murals. Adding to the hotel’s locally-inspired décor are the ski-style chair lifts in the elevator, lobby, and outdoor patio. These elements help guests capture candid moments in lively spaces artfully designed to be shared. The design of its guestrooms and suites is also inspired by the mountains with neutral tones and wood accents, as well as portraits that depict Colorado’s scenery.

Guests at the Aiden @ Denver West/Golden can enjoy the hotel’s outdoor courtyard with a heated pool, sauna, and hot tub, and an incredible gym. Guests will find that the hotel also provides technology that offers a work experience.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Aiden @ Denver West/Golden to the Mile High City,” said hotel owner Sean Keating. “Guests of this hotel will appreciate the casual, boutique-style experience it provides with the well-designed comforts and charms that are hallmarks of the Aiden brand.”

The hotel provides guests with access to some of the area’s popular attractions and activities including seeing a concert at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre, shopping at Colorado Mills Mall, touring Coors Golden Brewery, and watching drag racing at Bandimere Speedway. The hotel is also perfectly positioned for guests who are looking to visit other nearby mountain towns for the day.