Aiden by Best Western @ St. George Completes Conversion

ST. GEORGE, Utah—Wittwer Hospitality’s Best Western Travel Inn (Travel Inn) in St. George, Utah, has converted and rebranded to Aiden by Best Western @ St. George.

Since 1955, when the Travel Inn first opened, the boutique property was years ahead of its time. The hotel continues its evolution with its rebrand to an Aiden hotel. Aiden is a new collection of modern, suburban boutique hotels with an authentic personality. Aiden hotels are for creative travelers and mobile workers. Each hotel has a multi-functional public area to bring together work and play while also bringing its locale to life through its designs. Featuring abstract guestrooms, the Aiden look has playful color palettes and fabrics.

“Since day one, it’s been our goal to stay ahead of guests’ expectations and remain trendsetters in the industry,” said Shayne Wittwer, CEO of Witter Hospitality. “We’re thrilled for this rebrand, bringing the first Aiden to Utah and offering St. George visitors a reinvented way of lodging.”

Guests staying at the Aiden by Best Western @ St. George can expect a lively experience. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, indoor spa, complimentary hot breakfast, and more.

The southern Utah Aiden by Best Western @ St. George gives easy access to Zion National Park, Snow Canyon State Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, Lake Powell, and Grand Canyon National Park. Additionally, there are 10 local golf courses, family amusement centers, hiking, and mountain biking for everyday activities, and The Tuacahn Outdoor Theater with a variety of entertainment options.

Aiden by Best Western @ St. George is also committed to keeping its guests healthy and safe through Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ We Care Clean program. The program’s cleaning standards address everything from the guestroom and common area cleanliness to streamlined processes that minimize contact between guests and associates while maintaining customer service.