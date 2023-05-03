WASHINGTON—Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law—the Protecting Tennessee Businesses and Workers Act.

This legislation will prevent local governments from targeting small business owners and workers with harmful regulations on employee work hours, scheduling, and productivity.

“We applaud Gov. Bill Lee for signing the ‘Protecting Tennessee Businesses and Workers Act’ into law,” said American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers. “Tennessee is a top-tier state for employers to start a business and workers to make a living because of commonsense policies like this law. We commend the governor and state lawmakers for their hard work on this issue.”