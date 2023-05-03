Industry NewsAHLA's Chip Rogers Discusses the Protecting Tennessee Businesses and Workers Act
AHLAIndustry News

AHLA’s Chip Rogers Discusses the Protecting Tennessee Businesses and Workers Act

By LODGING Staff
nashville
Nashville, Tennessee

WASHINGTON—Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law—the Protecting Tennessee Businesses and Workers Act.

This legislation will prevent local governments from targeting small business owners and workers with harmful regulations on employee work hours, scheduling, and productivity.

“We applaud Gov. Bill Lee for signing the ‘Protecting Tennessee Businesses and Workers Act’ into law,” said American Hotel & Lodging Association President and CEO Chip Rogers. “Tennessee is a top-tier state for employers to start a business and workers to make a living because of commonsense policies like this law. We commend the governor and state lawmakers for their hard work on this issue.”

Previous article
The Power of Personalization
Next article
STR: U.S. Hotel TRevPAR Reaches Highest Monthly Level in March 2023
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Checking In

Southern Hospitality: MMI President and CEO Micajah Sturdivant IV on How...

Ellen Meyer -
Business partnership meeting. Picture businessmans handshake. Successful businessmen handshaking after
Technology

hihotels Announces Partnership With Hopper

LODGING Staff -