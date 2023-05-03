HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel total revenue per available room (TRevPAR) was the highest for any month on record, according to STR’s March 2023 P&L data release.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 2023 Per-available-room Metrics (Percent change from March 2022)

GOPPAR: $95.12 (up 14.5 percent)

TRevPAR: $238.22 (up 17.5 percent)

EBITDA PAR: $71.07 (up 14.4 percent)

LPAR (Labor Costs): $74.43 (up 23.4 percent)

“Revenues and profits improved for a second consecutive month with each of the key profit-and-loss metrics showing double-digit growth year over year,” said Raquel Ortiz, STR’s director of financial performance. “The increase in TRevPAR prevented labor costs from placing further pressure on GOPPAR. Profit margins continue to be strong even with those increased labor costs as total revenues are growing and other expenses are being managed through reduced services, lower employment levels, and adjusting operations.”

While each of the Top 25 Markets saw GOPPAR levels above March 2022, Los Angeles was the only major market to realize a TRevPAR level lower than that comparable.

“The strongest performing markets when compared to 2019 are now realizing less improvement year over year,” Ortiz said. “Group-dependent markets are now at the top, with New York City showing the highest GOPPAR gain on March 2022. Overall, there are no longer any top markets with negative TrevPAR or GOPPAR comparables.”