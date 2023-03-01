WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association will host the inaugural “General Manager Summit at The Hospitality Show” on June 28, 2023, at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The event will be held annually and bring together hotel general managers from across the country to hear from speakers, share best practices, network, and celebrate the industry’s general managers via an awards ceremony.

The event is free for all general managers attending The Hospitality Show. The general manager summit will have the winners of AHLA’s 2023 Full Service and Select Service General Manager of the Year awards announced in January and recognize winners in the following new award categories:

AHLA General Manager of the Year—Resort Property

AHLA General Manager of the Year—Independent Property

AHLA General Manager of the Year—Extended Stay Property

AHLA General Manager Lifetime Achievement Award

The General Manager Summit at The Hospitality Show is an extension of AHLA’s nationwide General Manager Network—a conduit for communication, information, and sharing best practices among property leaders.

Advertisement

“General Managers are the backbone of any hotel, and that’s precisely why AHLA offers this important group of professionals a host of top-notch professional development, networking, and event opportunities,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers. “AHLA’s General Manager Summit at The Hospitality Show is the can’t-miss event of the year for GMs, and we’re excited to see you there this June.”