AHLA Releases Statement About Main Street Tax Certainty Act

WASHINGTON—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Chip Rogers is speaking out in support of the Main Street Tax Certainty Act, which was introduced in the Senate by Senator Steve Daines.

“The Main Street Tax Certainty Act is a bipartisan effort to keep the Small Business Deduction from expiring in 2025. It would ensure permanent tax relief for millions of employers—including thousands of hotels—organized as sole proprietorships, S corporations, and partnerships,” said Rogers. “This critical legislation would provide hotel small business owners with long-term tax certainty, helping them to continue investing, building, and creating jobs. We applaud Sen. Daines for introducing this bill and call on Congress to swiftly send it to the president’s desk.”

AHLA cites that The Main Street Tax Certainty Act would allow pass-through businesses to continue to deduct up to 20 percent of qualified business income each year. The deduction, which is scheduled to expire at the end of 2025, was originally established as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.