Life House to Manage Three New Texas Hotels

SAN ANTONIO—Life House has been selected to manage three new hotels in Texas—Hotel Dryce in Fort Worth, The Flats at St. Mary in San Antonio, and a third property that will be announced soon. The owners of both Hotel Dryce and The Flats at St. Mary wanted an independent hotel operator to run the day-to-day operations and free up their time to focus on development projects.

Life House’s management aligns with a Texas trend whereby first-time hotel owners are using consumer demand for hospitality. Near Fort Worth’s Cultural District, Hotel Dryce was recently developed with local craftsmanship. Business owners Jonathan Morris and Allen Mederos were working on-the-ground operations, even covering general manager shifts. The Flats at St. Mary is a renovation of a historic building in San Antonio. The owners, Frank and Shelly Markey and Craig Glendenning from Bright Lakes Real Estate restored the building into a high-end hotel. More information about the third property will come when Life House announces that property.