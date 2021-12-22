AHLA Foundations Awards $175,000 to Community-Based Organizations

WASHINGTON—The AHLA Foundation announced it is awarding $175,000 in total to community-based organizations that help change the lives of opportunity youth by preparing them for future careers in hospitality. Through a combination of continued and newly started partnerships, the AHLA Foundation will join forces with organizations in Los Angeles, New Orleans, Orlando, and Washington D.C. to help train an estimated 370 youth for hotel jobs.

These recently awarded grants are part of the reinvigorated Empowering Youth Program (EYP), an effort focused on engaging, educating, and advancing new talent in hospitality.

“Supporting our community youth by creating opportunities in the hotel industry is core to our mission at the AHLA Foundation,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO of the AHLA Foundation. “We are thrilled to partner with these organizations that work hard to uplift aspiring individuals. Together, we can provide them with a career path and help solve the work shortage in our industry.”

Advertisement

By equipping participants with professional tools and trainings, EYP provides young people with the skills required to succeed and advance in the hotel industry. The below community-based organizations received a grant from the AHLA Foundation: