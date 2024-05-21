WASHINGTON—Sixty-one percent of U.S. travelers are planning overnight for leisure in the next four months and 34 percent expect to increase their overnight leisure travel this summer compared to last year, according to a new survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and conducted by Morning Consult.

The poll found that 31 percent of U.S. travelers said they plan to increase their number of hotel stays this summer compared to last summer.

Regarding business travel, 35 percent of U.S. travelers said they expect to take an overnight business trip in the next four months, and 16 percent said they plan to increase their level of business-related travel this summer compared to last summer.

Hotels remain the top lodging choice for both business (60 percent) and leisure (46 percent) travelers this summer.

The poll results are good news for hoteliers, who continue to face challenging economic headwinds, including a nationwide labor shortage and high interest rates. However, the survey shows that persistent inflation remains an obstacle to growth for hoteliers and other travel-related businesses. It found that over the next four months:

55 percent of respondents said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of staying in a hotel, down slightly from 56 percent in January.

51 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of traveling overnight.

46 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of traveling by airplane.

44 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of renting a car.

The poll surveyed 2,202 U.S. adults from April 25-28, 2024. Other findings include:

52 percent of respondents said they are likely to travel overnight for a family trip in the next four months—up from 51 percent in January—36 percent of whom said they would likely stay in a hotel.

42 percent said they are likely to travel overnight for a romantic getaway in the next four months, 56 percent of whom said they would likely stay in a hotel.

31 percent said they are likely to travel overnight for Memorial Day, 35 percent of whom said they would likely stay in a hotel.

32 percent of those surveyed ranked high-speed WiFi as the top technological amenity they consider when evaluating hotels.

“This survey shows hotels are poised to benefit from a strong summer travel season, but it also underscores that inflation remains a stubborn obstacle to growth for our industry,” said AHLA Interim President and CEO Kevin Carey. “As hoteliers continue to face serious economic challenges, including a nationwide labor shortage, high interest rates, and aggressive federal regulatory efforts, AHLA will be fighting at all levels of government to overcome those obstacles on behalf of our members.”