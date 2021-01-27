Accor Partners With Faena Group to Expand the Lifestyle Brand Globally

PARIS — Alan Faena and Len Blavatnik of Faena Group along with Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO of Accor, announced this week the launch of a global strategic partnership focused on expanding Faena, a luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, around the globe. Alan Faena will work in partnership with Accor to break new ground, developing Faena Districts in select global destinations. This new venture will strengthen Faena’s personal and distinctive approach and will become a catalyst for exponential growth. Dubai is slated to be the first international destination.

“We have found in Accor a perfect partner; we have a shared vision and passion. As Faena expands, we plan to continue rethinking hospitality lifestyle and shaping the path for groundbreaking concepts, setting new industry standards in the creation of inimitable environments rooted in culture, positively transforming cities, shifting old paradigms, and becoming new international cultural epicenters,” said Alan Faena. “It has always been our dream to share the Faena ethos and artistic vision around the globe, and with Accor, we are turning this dream into reality.”

“Accor is building an experience-based hospitality platform and in doing so, we greatly value the energy and ideas that entrepreneurs, creators, and visionaries bring,” added Sébastien Bazin, chairman and CEO, Accor. “Alan Faena is a clear leader in the luxury lifestyle sector with his transformative concepts. Faena Districts are shifting the gravitational centers of the cities where they reside, making a true difference in their communities. These will serve as our model as we work hand-in-hand with the Faena team to help achieve their vision and global expansion ambitions. We look forward to a long and rewarding future working with Alan, Len, and the entire Faena group.”

The new venture will manage all future collaborative projects as well as the existing Faena Buenos Aires and Faena District Miami Beach, which was named in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards as the number-one hotel in Miami, number-two hotel in the United States, and 12th property in the world. Accor and Faena Group expect the endeavor to pioneering businesses that specialize in the development of one-of-a-kind, socially responsible, holistic environments anchored in cultural experiences ranging from residences and hotels to art and cultural spaces.

