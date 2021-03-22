Access Point Financial Names Mike Lipson as CEO

ATLANTA — Access Point Financial, LLC (APF), a direct lender and specialty finance company focused exclusively on the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Michael Lipson as CEO. Also continuing his role as chairman of the board for APF, Lipson has more than 40 years of financial and banking expertise. In his new role as CEO, he will be responsible for spearheading the expansion of lending services available to hoteliers as market conditions continue to improve.

Prior to working with Access Point Financial, Lipson held several leadership roles where he leveraged his skills in financing and asset management to ensure client satisfaction and profitability. This includes serving as senior vice president of multifamily asset management and operations for Freddie Mac. Other previous roles also include serving as president and CEO for Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC, and as president and founder for Lexington Mortgage Company.

“Both the hospitality and commercial real estate industries are beginning to demonstrate signs of market growth in many regions, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead a strong and focused organization like APF at a time when clients are in need of financial resources to ensure a full and seamless recovery,” said Lipson. “In light of current market conditions, we are further excited to announce that APF is reenergizing its lending operation to accommodate our clients’ growing financial needs and look forward to working with each new client in identifying a loan structure that is tailored to their business goals.

Access Point Financial currently offers a range of loan options to suit any specific financing requirements. This includes access to capex, bridge, construction, and mezzanine/preferred equity loan programs. With the capex program, hoteliers can obtain the capital needed for renovations, property improvement plans (PIPs), and for furniture, fixture, and equipment (FF&E) needs. APF’s bridge program is also available for acquisitions, conversions, refinancing of maturing debt, or for newly constructed hotels lacking an operating history.

In addition to naming Lipson as CEO, APF is also expanding its team to meet the increased demand for financial solutions resulting from improving market conditions. This includes ongoing recruitment efforts for business development, underwriting, and asset management roles.



