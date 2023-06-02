A Modern Complement to a Historic Seaside Hotel

Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort | Virginia Beach, Virginia

With 157 suites affording panoramic views of the Atlantic coast, the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Resort is the third hotel within the Cavalier Resort’s semi-private enclave, joining the historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club and the Marriott Resort Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Situated on Atlantic Avenue, the Embassy Suites is near local attractions such as Ocean Breeze Waterpark, Motor World amusement park, and the Virginia Beach Aquarium. As such, the property is poised to attract leisure guests and families, but it is also designed to appeal to groups, offering 10,000 sq. ft. of function space accommodating up to 300 attendees. A total of five meeting rooms include the 2,500-sq.-ft. Mainsail Ballroom. Amenities and services include indoor and outdoor pools, a 24/7 fitness center, pet-friendly guestrooms, free WiFi, a business center, and the Embassy Suites brand’s free made-to-order breakfast. The hotel adds two eateries to the Cavalier Resort’s diverse collection of restaurants: the beachside Tacos ‘N Tequila shack (aka TNT) and Arbuckle’s Bar & Grill, named after Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle. The American silent film star (mentor to Charlie Chaplin) was a regular guest of the Cavalier Hotel, which opened in 1927 and is now part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection.

At First Glance

Opened: February 2023

Rooms: 157

Owners: Cavalier Resort Virginia Beach and Gold Key / PHR

Operator: Gold Key / PHR