On the Move: This Week’s Comings and Goings

Jim Cosgrove will be integral in continuing momentum and providing leadership for Best Western Hotels & Resorts as Chairman for the Board of Directors for 2018. Cosgrove’s understanding of Best Western operations comes from being a second-generation Best Western hotel owner, multiple leadership roles, and involvement with the company.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Two Roads Hospitality’s first Joie de Vivre hotel in Baltimore, Hotel Revival, has brought in three executives to assist in the property’s spring 2018 opening: Beth Brainard will manage daily operations and create guest experience initiatives as general manager; Andrea Richey will implement revenue generation strategies and business opportunities as director of sales and marketing; and Bradley Daniels will develop concepts for two restaurant and bar outlets as director of food and beverage.

Kimpton Ink48 Hotel appointed Ileana Acosta as its new director of sales and marketing. In her role, Acosta will execute strategies to increase hotel occupancy and revenue as well as drive meeting and event bookings. Acosta has 15 years of experience in the sales and hospitality industries and previous served as director of sales and marketing at Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel.

Lindsey Sears will lead sales strategies and oversee marketing initiatives as director of sales for Gild Hall, a Thompson Hotel’s property in Manhattan. Sears has knowledge of the luxury New York City market, having most recently served as director of sales for Hotel 50 Bowery and Hotel Hugo, both in Manhattan.

Recently opened Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills welcomes Peter Bowling as managing director where he will be responsible for overall property operations. Bowling has managed properties internationally – after starting his career in England, he moved to properties in Barbados and Antigua before coming to the United States.

Michelle Russell has been named global sales manager for Associated Luxury Hotels International in the Midwest region. Russell has more than 25 years of luxury experience in the hospitality industry, having served for over 7 years with Hyatt Hotels Corporation in sales and strategic accounts departments.

Hamilton Hotel in Washington D.C. has made two additions to the executive team: Mark Driscoll will oversee staff operations and property procedures as managing director; and Brian Atkins will oversee sales & marketing initiatives as the property renovates.

Dallas-based interior architectural design firm waldrop+nichols studio has expanded its leadership team: Alison Andrus will be involved in all aspects of design and production in project completion as associate principal; and Amanda Pafford will manage project documentation, scheduling, and budgets as studio director.

The William Vale, a multiuse destination located in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, added David Lemmond as the new general manager. David brings more than 20 years of boutique and lifestyle hotel expertise. He will be responsible for directing the overall day-to-day operations, overseeing the sales and marketing divisions, and guests’ hospitality experience.

With over a decade of food and beverage leadership experience, Joseph Stamile has been named director of food and beverage for The Heldrich, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property in N.J. Prior to The Heldrich, Stamile served as director of food and beverage for the DoubleTree by Hilton Newark Airport Hotel.

Benchmark also named Lorena Chappell director of sales and marketing for Hotel Contessa, a Benchmark property located on the Riverwalk in historic San Antonio, Texas. Chappell previously held leadership positions in sales and catering for several luxury properties.

Lastly, Benchmark named William Smith director of finance for The Grove Resort & Spa Orlando, a new Benchmark property located near Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. Smith brings 31 years of experience in hotel finance to his new position at the all-suite property that opened in March 2017.