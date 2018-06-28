Marriott Buys $255 Million Sheraton Grand Phoenix to Transform the Property and the Brand

BETHESDA, Md.—Marriott International has purchased the 1,000-room Sheraton Grand Phoenix hotel for $255 million. The company has plans for a significant renovation covering the downtown Phoenix hotel’s guestrooms and public space to transform the property into a cutting-edge model for the Sheraton brand. The company expects to commence renovations in 2019.

“The hotel will provide a living and breathing showcase of our new vision for the Sheraton brand, underscoring our commitment to restore the brand to its leadership position,” says Arne Sorenson, president and CEO, Marriott International. “Going back to Sheraton’s roots as being the heart of the community, the renovated hotel will showcase the brand’s new focus on services and design that enable socialization, productivity, and personalization, featuring collaborative venues and technology that enable unique experiences. The Sheraton Grand Phoenix will become a wonderful destination for locals and out-of-towners.”

The announcement comes as momentum builds for Marriott International’s transformation of Sheraton, the company’s most international brand since its purchase as part of the Starwood Hotels & Resorts acquisition in late 2016. Earlier this month, the company revealed its comprehensive brand transformation strategy, creating a pop-up model lobby in New York City for owners, franchisees, and other stakeholders to experience and evaluate first-hand. The company estimates that owners of Sheraton properties in the United States have already committed to invest more than $500 million to remodel Sheraton properties under the new standards.

While Marriott remains committed to its asset-light business strategy, the company took a similar approach as it worked to reposition the Marriott Hotels brand five years ago. The company purchased and renovated the Charlotte Marriott City Center, which then served as a living innovation hotel that helped engage owners to experience and develop the Marriott Hotels brand, enhance guest satisfaction, and improve hotel profitability. Like the Charlotte property, Marriott International expects to sell the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, subject to a long-term management agreement.

The 33-story Sheraton Grand Phoenix opened in 2008 and is located in the heart of Phoenix’s downtown, where more than $4 billion has been invested over the past six years in office space, retail, restaurants, educational facilities, and convention space. The Grand is also within walking distance to major sports teams’ venues and has played a role for national events that Phoenix has hosted including the Super Bowl, Final Four, and large international conferences. The hotel has about 77,000 square feet of meeting space, a business center, a fitness center, a fourth-floor outdoor pool with a poolside bar, as well as a lobby restaurant and bar.

Marriott International is the majority capital partner with TLG Investment Partners and Concord Wilshire Capital, and will be managing the asset. TLG Investment Partners is a Fort Lauderdale-based real estate investment firm headed by Leland Pillsbury and Christopher Nieberding, which invests in multiple classes of real estate including recreation, residential, and commercial properties. Concord Wilshire Capital is a joint venture partner with TLG Investment Partners. They are a national real estate development and investment firm headed by Nate Sirang, which specializes in hospitality and residential assets.

“The City of Phoenix has implemented a visionary revitalization plan over the last several years to spark growth in one of the most dramatic and exciting urban markets in the country,” says Leland Pillsbury, chairman and CEO of TLG Investment Partners. “They invested over $4 billion in transportation, office, residential, education, research, arts, culture, sports, and hospitality. We are delighted to be a part of this vibrant city.”