Hotel del Coronado Joins Hilton’s Curio Collection

Hotel del Coronado, a historic property located along the Pacific Coast in Southern Calif., will celebrate its 130th anniversary by joining the Curio Collection by Hilton.

The hotel, colloquially known as “The Del,” was built in 1888. Throughout its history, the property has hosted celebrities, royalty, and beach-going families alike. It’s also massive, with 757 guestrooms, luxury villas, and cottages, as well as 47 meeting and event venues able to accommodate up to 1,200 people. Mark Nogal, global head of the Curio Collection by Hilton, describes, “It’s a tremendous place for guests, whether they’re traveling for business or leisure.”

The property first appeared on Curio’s radar when the owner, the Blackstone Group, was looking to retain the hotel. Blackstone and Hilton mutually agreed to add The Del to the Curio Collection. “It’s such an important hotel for everybody that’s involved, not just for Hilton, but also for Blackstone and the San Diego community,” Nogal explains.

Like all Curio properties, The Del now leverages Hilton’s revamped rewards program, Hilton Honors. The property is also tapped into Hilton’s other owner programs, including marketing and sales.

Since launching the Curio brand in 2014, Hilton has been seeking to add well known, historic properties with high visibility to its portfolio. And not just big ones—the smallest Curio property, the Madison Beach Hotel in Madison, Conn.—has only 32 guestrooms. The brand is also opening properties all over the globe, with recent additions in Italy, China, and England. The aggressive growth strategy is working, with Nogal noting that Hilton is due to add 50 more properties to the Collection by the end of the year.